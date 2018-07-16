Paris Jackson does not believe in labels.

The 20-year-old made headlines over the weekend for responding to a fan who asked “Are you bi?” on her Instagram Story. She replied in a since-deleted post: “That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels.”

Jackson, the second child and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, took to her Instagram Story again on Monday, July 16, to clarify her comments.

“I came out when i was 14.. i’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before,” she wrote. “i’ve talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?”

She added in a second post: “and I’m not ‘bisexual’ I just love people for people. i don’t label myself so please don’t label me. thank you!”

In the Rolling Stone article that Jackson referenced in her Instagram Story, the model emphasized how her father raised her “in a very open-minded house.”

“I was eight years old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine,” she told the outlet. “Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me, like, ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.’”

The Star actress was spotted kissing Cara Delevingne in March on a double date with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song. The two women packed on the PDA outside a steakhouse in West Hollywood at the time.

Jackson has also been linked to a man named Tyler Green and dated Michael Snoody for several months in 2016. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2017 that Jackson and Snoody called it quits after less than year together.

