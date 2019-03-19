Paris Jackson Endures a Week of ‘Nonstop Bulls--t’ After Hospitalization

Clearing the air. Paris Jackson took to Twitter to vent about her stressful week after being hospitalized in the wake of a reported suicide attempt.

Photos surfaced on Monday, March 18, of the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson with her eyes closed in a parked car at a Los Angeles gas station. Later that day, she made it a point to shut down rumors that she had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

“*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend [Gabriel Glenn] to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel…. when will this stop,” she tweeted.

In a second tweet, she added, “This past week it’s been nonstop bulls–t i’m so sick of it.”

Paris appeared to be in better spirits on Monday evening as she attended the L.A. premiere of The Dirt with beau Glenn, who is also one of her The Soundflowers bandmates.

The model was briefly hospitalized on Saturday, March 16, after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a suicide attempt at her home, according to Radar Online. TMZ reported that Paris had allegedly slashed her wrists and was subsequently placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. However, she denied the report later in the day, tweeting, “F–k you you f–king liars.”

A source later told Us Weekly, “[Paris] is in better spirits and surrounded by friends and family. She’s strong but had a horrible episode; [it] appears that everything she held inside finally burst. She does feel better and family and friends are still flying in.”

The actress has been candid about her battles with depression and self-harm through the years. She was hospitalized in 2013 after a suicide attempt at age 15. More recently, she checked herself into a treatment facility in January “to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” as a source told Us.

Paris’ latest hospitalization came shortly after she spoke out about how it is not her role to defend her late father following the premiere of Leaving Neverland, the HBO documentary in which two men accused the King of Pop of sexually abusing them as children. Michael denied any wrongdoing before his death at age 50 in June 2009, and his estate has denounced the allegations in the film.

The “Thriller” singer was also the father of sons Prince, 22, and Blanket, 17.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

