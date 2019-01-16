Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment for Her ‘Physical and Emotional Health’

Paris Jackson is putting her health first. The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has checked into a treatment facility, Us Weekly confirms.

“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source tells Us. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

Through the years, the model has been open about her battles with depression, self-harm and addiction. She was hospitalized in 2013 after a suicide attempt at the age of 15.

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,” she told Rolling Stone in 2017, noting that she had tried to kill herself “multiple times” but only one attempt made headlines.

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy,” Paris told the magazine at the time. “I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009, was also the father of sons Prince, 21, and Blanket, 16.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news of Paris seeking treatment.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

