Paris-Jackson-Reveals-Where-Her-Strength-Comes-From-After-Treatment

Taking care of herself. Paris Jackson opened up about her progress since completing treatment nearly one year ago.

“I think we should be serious with everything going on. But also, that happiness and that love and light is so important,” the actress, 21, told Us Weekly exclusively at the alice + olivia x FriendsWithYou launch party on Thursday, November 7. “It’s so important to take breaks and enjoy the little things and stuff.”

Jackson then revealed where she draws her perseverance from time and again. “How I just kind of stay strong is, I just try my best every day,” she explained. “Some days my best is absolutely s–t. … Then some days my best is the best I’ve ever done. So, I mean, if I just try my best every single day, then everything else is kind of out of my hands. I can’t control anything else. I did my best, and I can’t really regret anything.”

The singer noted that music is her “No. 1” form of self-care, even when the art form makes her vulnerable. “That’s what music is and that’s also what love is,” she said. “The good, the bad and the ugly.”

Jackson — daughter of the late Michael Jackson — does not save all the positive energy for herself. She also passes it on to her siblings: Prince, 22, and Blanket, 17. “I try to be [supportive]. As best I can,” she told Us. “They are for me, like, my family and my friends and the people that I have in my life are there for me, and I like to think I reciprocate that.”

The model checked into a treatment facility in January. “After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source revealed at the time. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

Jackson was hospitalized in March after an apparent suicide attempt, though she denied at the time that she tried to take her own life.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

With reporting by Taylor Ferber