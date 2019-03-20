Hoping she’ll get help. Paris Jackson “is being encouraged by people very close to her to go to rehab” following her recent hospitalization for an alleged suicide attempt, a source tells Us Weekly.

The insider added that the 20-year-old model’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, could potentially be the one to get her to seek treatment. “Macaulay probably has the most influence on Paris,” the source noted. “He has his stuff together and he knew her dad [Michael Jackson] well. He can be a support for her when she needs it.”

Paris was hospitalized for a short time on Saturday, March 16, after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a suicide attempt at her L.A.-area home. TMZ reported at the time that the Space Between actress had cut her wrists.

“[Paris] is in better spirits and surrounded by friends and family,” a source later told Us. “She’s strong but had a horrible episode; [it] appears that everything she held inside finally burst. She does feel better and family and friends are still flying in.”

Later that night, Paris was all smiles as stepped out for a movie and fast food date with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, at Universal Studios. The only daughter of the late Jackson 5 alum looked comfortable in sweatpants and a crop top that showed off her mid-section.

Paris spoke out the following day, responding to a TMZ story that said she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold during her hospitalization. “F–k you you f–king liars,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday, March 17.

The health scare came shortly after HBO released a controversial documentary titled Leaving Neverland, in which two men claim Paris’ dad sexually abused them when they were little boys.

“There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him,” Paris wrote in a Tweet on Thursday, March 14, in response to the documentary. “But that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

The next day she followed it up with a second tweet that read: “My father handled his trials and tribulations with grace, peace, and love. it’s a more effective way of life. i suggest we all take that as an example.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

With reporting by Brody Brown

