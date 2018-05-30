Clapping back! Paris Jackson slammed multiple reports that she “stormed out” of a Dior Couture fashion show in France.

The model, 20, who turned heads after abruptly leaving the spring/summer 2019 Cruise collection presentation on Friday, May 25, clarified her departure via Twitter.

“To be clear, I did not ‘storm out’ of the show. I quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest not to cause a scene, because I do not support animals being branded and whipped,” Jackson wrote on Tuesday, May 29. “Not trying to become enemies in the fashion world in any way, but I will always be myself.”

“Furthermore, I was not ‘enraged,’ just taken by surprise and a little heartbroken,” she added. “And I have no doubt that all high end fashion brands will soon switch over to no-fur and anti animal cruelty, as that seems to be the pattern here. and we should all be very excited about that! :)”

The fashion show attempted to recreate a Mexican rodeo and featured all-female models performing stunts while horseback. According to Page Six, Jackson was “offended” by the display and walked out right after the first model stepped out.

Despite her decision to leave the show early, Jackson seemed to enjoy the rest of her evening. The Star actress shared a cute Instagram photo of herself posing in front of a string of lights alongside the caption, “left early n did this.”

After her stay in Paris came to a close, Jackson continued her European vacation in Italy. She took to social media later on Tuesday to post a sweet snapshot from her travels.

Dior has yet to respond to Jackson’s statement.

