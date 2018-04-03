Happy Birthday, Paris Jackson! Rather than following in the footsteps of her famous father, the 20-year-old is carving her own path as a budding actress and model. Both on and off the red carpet, the Calvin Klein ambassador is a true fashion and beauty chameleon who always keeps us guessing, and we love her for it. Whether she’s debuting sunrise-inspired peach hair or showing off her sophisticated side at the Met Gala, Paris’ fun and fearless style has evolved over the last couple years as she dresses up and down with ease. Keep scrolling for our favorite outfits and hairstyles!