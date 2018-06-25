Paris Jackson is calling fake news on the recent activity on her grandfather Joe Jackson’s Twitter account. The 20-year-old says Joe, 89, did not post the June 24 tweet in which the Jackson family patriarch seems to face his mortality.

That post shows a photograph of Joe silhouetted against a sun low over the horizon, and it reads, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Paris retweeted the post and wrote: “this is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

In the comments of her post, Paris said she was with him “all afternoon and evening” and there’s “no possible way for him to have tweeted it.”

The Twitter confusion comes just days after Us Weekly confirmed Joe is in the final stages of terminal cancer and is hospitalized in Las Vegas. “Everyone in the family, from Paris to Janet [Jackson], is planning to see him,” a source told Us on Friday, June 22. “He can still talk and communicate at this point. He’s very weak.”

Meanwhile, Janet praised her father — and her mother, Katherine Jackson — while accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards’ Impact Award on Friday, June 22. “If I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” the 52-year-old said. “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can.”

