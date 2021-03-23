DJ Cassidy Shares His Ultimate Party Playlist

DJ Cassidy knows how to turn the party! Having spun for legendary celebrations like Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday, Beyoncé and Jay- Z’s 2008 wedding and two inauguration parties for Barack Obama, he knows how to get celebrities on the dance floor. Ahead of his first TV show airing on BET on Saturday, March 27, following the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, the iconic DJ shared his top songs guaranteed to get every party started.

In honor of his new show, Cassidy looks back on his digital series after having “passed the mic” to 113 legendary artists over the course of 81 iconic songs. He shares his top 25 ultimate “Pass the Mic” party playlist to set your party off right as the weather warms and the dance floors open.

“A Night To Remember” By Shalamar

“Candy” By Cameo – “The ultimate electric slide starter.”

“Got to Be Real” By Cheryl Lynn

“Never Too Much” By Luther Vandross

“Atomic Dog” By George Clinton

“Ain’t Nobody” By Chaka Khan

“Rhythm Of The Night“ By Debarge – “The ultimate dancing in the streets anthem.”

“Glamorous Life” By Sheila E

“Let The Music Play” By Shannon

“I Wonder If I Take You Home“ By Lisa Lisa

“It Takes Two“ By Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – “The ultimate rap-along dance floor jam.”

“Bust A Move’ By Young MC

“Poison“ By Bell Biv Devoe – “The ultimate singalong chorus.”

“My Prerogative” By Bobby Brown – “The ultimate bad boy anthem.”

“Rumpshaker” By Wreckx-N-Effect – “The ultimate booty shake anthem.”

“The Choice Is Yours” By Black Sheep

“Rollin’ With Kid N’ Play” By Kid ‘N Play

“Shoop” By Salt ‘N Pepa

“Hip Hop Hooray” By Naughty By Nature – “The ultimate dance floor unifier.”

“People Everyday“ By Arrested Development – “The ultimate soul quencher.”

“I Love Your Smile” By Shanice – “The ultimate sunshine on a rainy day.”

“Don’t Walk Away” By Jade

“Baby Baby Baby” By TLC

“Weak” by SWV – “The ultimate end of the night slow jam.”