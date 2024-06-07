Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to Wheel of Fortune after four decades as the show’s host.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak, 77, shares during his final episode — set to air on Friday, June 7 — according to a clip obtained by TVLine. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

The television host said that he always felt the “responsibility” to keep the show as “a safe place for family fun” every day.

“No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing … I hope. Just a game,” he continued. “But gradually it became more than that — a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations.”

Sajak said it was “an honor” to be such a large part of people’s daily lives. “Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” he concluded.

While Sajak’s final show was taped back in April, it aired one year after he announced his decision to retire. It was later confirmed that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over the show’s hosting duties.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in his June 2023 statement. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Vanna White, longtime Wheel of Fortune sign turner, got choked up when saying goodbye to Sajak in an Instagram video posted one day before his final show. (White will stay on the show in her current role.)

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” she said on Thursday, June 6. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try.”

She added, “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.”

White’s lengthy video recalled the “memories, milestones and life events” they shared both on screen and in real life.

“We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. We’ve celebrated. Oh, gosh. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” she gushed. “You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”