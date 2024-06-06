Vanna White got emotional while paying tribute to Wheel of Fortune host — and her longtime friend — Pat Sajak ahead of his final episode.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” White, 67, said via an Instagram video on Thursday, June 6. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try.”

White has been the gameshow’s sign turner alongside Sajak since 1982, and she revealed that their 8,000 episodes as a team went by in a snap.

“When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat,” she said with tears in her eyes. “You made me who I am. You really did.”

The TV personality noted that in addition to growing up on camera, she and Sajak, 77, have “shared so much more behind the scenes.” As clips of the pair’s decades-long friendship flashed across the screen, White recalled their fond memories.

“And as much fun as we had on camera those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite,” she said, gushing about the coworkers’ dynamic as teammates and confidants.

White reminisced about watching their kids “grow up together” and how she and Sajak have “traveled all over the world,” eating “hundreds of meals” side by side.

“We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. We’ve celebrated,” she continued. “Oh, gosh. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

Although White expressed sadness over this chapter closing, she was confident that Sajak will “still be close by” and in her corner.

“You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat,” she concluded.

White’s sweet message comes one day before Sajak will say goodbye as the host of Wheel of Fortune during season 41’s finale.

Sajak, who has been the host since 1981, announced his retirement in June 2023 after more than four decades at the helm. (Wheel of Fortune’s original host was Chuck Woolery when it debuted in 1975.)

Following Sajak’s announcement, White’s future on the show appeared to be unknown. Rumors surfaced in June 2023 that Sony was considering “eliminating” her role after Sajak’s departure.

Us Weekly confirmed that same month that White’s job wasn’t on the chopping block. “There’s no truth to the rumors that with Pat’s retirement, Wheel of Fortune plans on eliminating Vanna in any way, shape or form,” a source close to production told Us. “They’re currently in negotiations with Vanna.”

White eventually signed a two-year contract extension, which means she will work alongside Sajak’s replacement, Ryan Seacrest, through the 2025-2026 season.

Tune in for Sajak’s farewell episode of Wheel of Fortune on ABC Friday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.