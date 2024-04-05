Pat Sajak is ready to take his final spin as host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune.

The host’s forthcoming farewell episode — which will double as the show’s season 41 finale — will air on Friday, June 7, TV Line reports.

According to the publication, the special episode is scheduled to tape on Friday, April 5.

Sajak’s final appearance on the show will come nearly a year after he announced his plans to retire after more than 40 years as host.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak, 77, said in a statement to Bloomberg News in June 2023. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

The beloved program debuted in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as the host. Sajak began hosting in 1981, meaning he has helmed the popular series for almost its entire run on the air.

In 2019, Sajak broke the Guinness World Record for longest-running game show host, surpassing Bob Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007.

Despite Sajak’s upcoming departure, the game show will continue with a familiar face. In September 2023, a press release from the syndicated series confirmed that Vanna White will continue turning over the letters for the show’s puzzle board through its 2025-2026 season.

As for hosting duties, Ryan Seacrest will be given the honors when the show’s 42nd season kicks off in the fall of 2024.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest, 49, wrote via X in June 2023. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest also recalled one of his first gigs in Hollywood that suggested he’s always dreamed of being part of a successful game show.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” he shared. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Sajak appeared to approve of his replacement when he wrote on X, “I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Wheel of Fortune for comment on Sajak’s final show.