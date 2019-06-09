Patricia “Tan Mom” Krentcil is in critical condition due to complications from pneumonia, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Currently, she is still on life support (via the intubator) and in a medically induced sleep until her heart are lungs are strong enough to handle functioning on their own,” Krentcil’s songwriting partner, Adam Barta, told Us Weekly in a statement on Sunday, June 9. “The fluid is draining from her lungs and she is improving today but she is definitely not out of the woods.”

Barta continued: “They are feeding her very strong antibiotics to kill the infection as well so her system is taking quite a hit. I personally believe last night was the most critical turning point, and she made it so she will only continue to get better. The current plan is to try to extubate and revive her tomorrow or Tuesday, provided she maintains this trajectory.”

The songwriter also added that he and Krentcil’s family “continue to ask for prayers and all the amazing well wishes everyone has been sending.”

As for Krentcil’s teenage daughter, Anna, and her other four children, Barta notes that “her whole family, including kids from up in New Jersey, have relocated temporarily to be by her bedside in Florida.”

Krentcil made headlines in 2012, when she was arrested for taking Anna, then 5 years old, into a tanning bed in Nutley, New Jersey, resulting in severe burns all over the child’s body. The mom of five pleaded not guilty to second-degree child endangerment and was released from jail on $25,000 bail. (The grand jury chose not to indict Krentcil.)

Krentcil later spoke out about the incident and how it affected her life in an interview published in the New York Post in July 2017. “I turned into a mess,” she said at the time. “I couldn’t leave my home. I couldn’t eat out — I couldn’t get detergent at Kmart. Everyone looked at me like I was a horrific mom. Basically, everyone hated me.”

However, despite the negligence claims, Krentcil used the spotlight to release the 2013 rap single “It’s Tan Mom.” Later that year, she made her porn film debut in gay flick Kings of New York.

