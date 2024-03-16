Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes swapped football for soccer as they were presented with keys to the stadium of the Kansas City Current ahead of the team’s first game.

“It’s been remarkable to be in the stadium and see the fans,” Patrick, 28, revealed to SportsCenter on Saturday, March 16, about CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a professional women’s sports team. “I feel like I’m at Arrowhead, that’s the type of vibe I’m getting here. It’s going to be a historic day and the start of something great.”

Patrick and Brittany, also 28, are co-owners of the professional soccer team, which Brittany founded alongside Chris and Angie Long.

The Kansas City Chiefs player continued, “I just want to give back in the best way possible and to be making history in women’s sports, I have my own daughter, to give them the platform that they deserve. I mean, I’ve seen the type of talent they showcase every single game and we wanted to build a stadium that matched that talent. And to have it here in Kansas City as the first women’s-specific stadium, and it’s just the start of something that will kinda take off throughout the rest of the world.”

Right before the game, the couple — who married in March 2022 and share two kids — stepped out onto the field and expressed their gratitude for all the support surrounding the team and the stadium.

“Kansas City! We’re here, we did it,” Brittany told the crowd. “I just want to say thank you guys for showing up today. This is history, this is incredible, and for you guys to show up for these women in their own stadium is amazing.”

Then, Patrick led the audience in the traditional “KC Baby” chant.

Throughout the game, Brittany shared tons of pictures and videos of their time at the Missouri venue via her Instagram Stories, including a cute one of her and Patrick hugging and cheering on the team from their seats.

Last January, Patrick shared the news on X that he was going to be taking a bigger role in the organization. “I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team,” he wrote. “She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

This isn’t the first team of which Patrick is part-owner. The quarterback is also a part-owner of the men’s soccer team Sporting KC and the baseball team Kansas City Royals.

“For me, it just shows how much support Kansas City has,” he told SportsCenter. “You go to any game, you see the fanbase and how much support. They really love the players for what they do on the field, but also off of it as well. It’s a great city. It’s the place me and Brittany want to raise our kids in, and it speaks to the people in this city.”

He isn’t the only one who supports the Missouri city. SportsCenter anchors asked Patrick and Brittany if pal Taylor Swift might attend a KC Current game in the near future.

“We might get her here at some point,” Patrick said. “She’s a busy woman and Travis [Kelce] is a busy guy, so maybe during the season or something like that we’ll get her out to a KC Current game. She loves supporting Kansas City just like we do. I’m sure Brittany can nudge her and get her here pretty easily.”

Brittany agreed, “That’s definitely on me. I will work on it.”