Patton Oswalt: Marrying Meredith Salenger ‘Felt Like Coming Home’

For Patton Oswalt, proposing to Meredith Salenger was an easy decision.

“Because we talked every single night on Facebook for three months and really got to know each other,” the A.P. Bio actor, 49, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I got to know what an extraordinary human being she was. So it was just a no-brainer for me to know that this is the person that I want to be with. It took talking to her nonstop every night for three months and then it took knowing her for a month and then it was like, yea, this is the person I’m going to spend my life with.”

The couple married in November 2017, four months after announcing their engagement. “My favorite moment was when I was standing up at the altar and my daughter came down the aisle — she was a flower girl. And she just spontaneously gave me this huge hug,” Oswalt recalls. “It was like, we’re safe now. Things are OK. I almost started crying. I was so happy the way that she held me. Like, things are OK now. It felt amazing. That moment.”

Oswalt had Alice, 8, with his first wife, Michelle McNamara. The writer died in her sleep from a mix of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition at age 46 in April 2016.

Oswalt says that Salenger, 47, is an “amazing” stepmom to his little girl. “She’s just an example of the kind of woman I want Alice to grow up to be. You can be a good mom but not be then kind of thing that you want a kid to emulate. And Meredith is both. She’s this amazing mom but it’s also like — live the way Meredith lives. Treat people the way she treats people. It’s that kind of thing that really is just incredible about her. That to me is the most important,” he tells Us.

“It felt like coming home,” he adds of tying the knot. “It felt like coming home to an elevated version of being in love. That’s what it felt like. But an even more refined love. It’s continually amazing.”

Oswalt and the actress have never worked together professionally, but are open to the possibility.

“That would be amazing, yes, absolutely. She’s such a great actress. I want to work together with her because it will make my acting better. You work with someone who is more skilled than you it just makes you better at what you do,” he gushes. “We’re just going to let it happen. If it happens it happens. But I don’t want to force it or engineer it because then it won’t feel real. I want it to be another happy, lucky accident.”

