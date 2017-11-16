Patton Oswalt revealed how he met his “amazing” wife, Meredith Salenger, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, November 15.

“[Meredith and I] met online. We met because we have a mutual friend, the actress Martha Plimpton. She threw a dinner party and she invited both of us but we never met. At the last minute I couldn’t go because of some travel,” the comedian, 48, said. “We have all of these mutual friends on Facebook and Meredith messaged me the next day and says, ‘You missed some amazing lasagna last night dude.’ That was on February 28. We started talking. We didn’t meet face to face until May 20.”

Oswalt called his first exchanges with Salenger, 47, to be “very Victorian-like.” It was “exchanging letters kind of romance,” he explained. “Like every night we would write about life, politics, books. We did all of the deep stuff you do after the date so by the time we met on our first date I was so head over heels.”

Indeed, the couple would marry months later in L.A. on November 4, and Plimpton officiated the nuptials. “I have admired, loved, and respected this magical human since I was 15 years old. Last night she masterfully officiated my wedding making everyone who wasn’t already a huge fan of hers fawn all over her genius and decide she is their new favorite person,” Salenger captioned an Instagram pic of the old friends on November 5. “Martha, how do I express my love and gratitude to you for every minute of love and care you gave to us. Thank you for the greatest gift. And your friendship and sisterhood. I love you. #family @marthaplimpton.”

Patton, of course, had a memorable time at the wedding too — especially because he didn’t have to plan anything.

“Being the groom is the best. You are a prop that eats appetizers. That’s all you are. You’re just there and they tell you where to go,” he told Kimmel. “She and our wedding planner, it was like watching two people plan a bank heist. They had every angle mapped out. It was incredible.”

Patton’s daughter Alice, 8, was also the flower girl. His first wife, writer Michelle McNamara, died from a mix of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition at age 46 in April 2016.

