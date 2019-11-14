Paul McCartney Kanye Was Scrolling Through Images of Kim When We Met





Crazy in love! Paul McCartney revealed Kanye West couldn’t keep his eyes off someone when he met up with the legendary rocker — his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The former Beatles member, 77, described when he and West, 44, got together to collaborate on the song “Only One,” in an interview with Billboard published on Thursday, November 14.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” McCartney recalled. “I didn’t want it to be at his house or my house, because it could be awkward if one of us wanted to leave. So we met on neutral ground — a cottage at the Beverly Hills Hotel — and I showed up with a guitar and my roadie, and we had a keyboard and a bass.”

McCartney added that while he was preparing to work on music, West was prepping in his own way. “I was sitting around, strumming the guitar — that’s normally how I start a song — and Kanye was looking at his iPad, basically scrolling through images of Kim [Kardashian],” he told Billboard “So we were telling stories, and at one point I told him how ‘Let It Be’ came from a dream about my mother, who had died years before, where she said, ‘Don’t worry, just let it be.'”

The story inspired West to dedicate a song to his mother, Donda West. “He said, ‘I’m going to write a song about my mother,’ so I sat down at this little Wurlitzer keyboard and started playing some chords, and he started singing. I thought, ‘Oh, are we going to finish this?’ but that was that,” McCartney said. “And it became ‘Only One.'”

McCartney and West went on to collaborate on the single “FourFiveSeconds” with Rihanna.

West and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, tied the knot in 2014. They are the parents of North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 6 months.

The “I Love It” rapper, who started hosting Sunday Service earlier this year, recently became more candid about his spiritual awakening. He even labeled himself a “Christian innovator” in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on October 24.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he explained. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

One day later, West released his latest album, Jesus Is King — a departure from his typical secular sound for worship music. The Grammy winner announced on Beats 1 that his second album of the year, Jesus Is Born, drops on Christmas Day.