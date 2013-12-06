Paul Walker was his brother’s best man at his wedding six weeks before his tragic death, and Kate Middleton recycled a gown at Mandela premiere with Prince William: See Us Weekly’s top 5 stories from Dec. 5 in the roundup!

1. PICS: Paul Walker Was Best Man in Brother’s Wedding Six Weeks Before Death

Fond family memories. Just six weeks before he tragically died in a car accident, Paul Walker reportedly served as best man at his brother Caleb’s wedding to girlfriend Stephanie on Oct. 19. Us Weekly has obtained photos of the Walker family celebrating the wedding day at Dove Canyon Country Club In Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

2. Kate Middleton Recycles Slinky, Long-Sleeved Gown at Mandela Premiere With Prince William: Pictures

Kate Middleton may not hail from Hollywood, but she can work a red carpet with the best of ’em. Attending the London premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom with Prince William on Thursday, Dec. 5, the Duchess of Cambridge looked positively ravishing. See more pics of Middleton here.

3. Kim Kardashian Shares Cute New Picture of North West With Artist Jeff Koons at Art Basel

Baby’s first art lesson? Kim Kardashian gave her 6-month-old daughter, North, a little taste of the art scene in Miami when she took her adorable little girl to the Delano, near the world-famous Art Basel show on Thursday, Dec. 5 — where Nori rubbed elbows with artist Jeff Koons, a true art world superstar.

4. Mark Wahlberg on His Mom: She’s “Not Speaking to Me Right Now”

He is arguably the most famous Wahlberg, but that doesn’t mean he’s the favorite back home. Mark Wahlberg hinted during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Michael that he currently doesn’t have the closest relationship with his mother, Alma Elaine.

5. Keri Russell, Husband Shane Deary Split After Nearly Seven Years of Marriage

Keri Russell is now single. The Americans actress has split from husband Shane Deary after nearly seven years of marriage, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. The couple separated over the summer. See more shocking celebrity splits.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!