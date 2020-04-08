A bond like no other. Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, shared a touching throwback video of herself surprising the late actor on his birthday.

“I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right,” the 21-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 7. “Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx.”

In the home video, a young Meadow pops out of nowhere on her father’s movie set trailer, causing him to fall back on a bed and start laughing. “You just scared the hell out of me! What the hell are you doing? No way!” he says before giving her a big hug.

Several of Walker’s Fast and the Furious costars commented on Meadow’s Instagram post. Tyrese Gibson wrote, “J E S U S…….. We miss you bro!!!!!” Nathalie Emmanuel, meanwhile, commented, “Oh wow this is beautiful,” and Gal Gadot left a red heart emoji.

Walker shared Meadow with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, whom he briefly dated in the late ‘90s. Since the star’s untimely death in 2013, Meadow has carried his legacy by way of the Paul Walker Foundation, which aims to protect oceans, wildlife and humankind.

Walker died at the age of 40 in November 2013 in a single-car crash in Santa Clarita, California. His friend Roger Rodas, who was also killed in the tragic accident, was driving when their Porsche hit a concrete lamp post and two trees before bursting into flames. No alcohol or drugs were involved, but the subsequent investigation concluded that the car’s high speed and aged tires caused the crash.

Meadow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche in September 2015, claiming the model of her father’s car had a history of design defects. The parties reached a settlement in October 2017, but the terms were kept confidential. Meadow was previously awarded $10.1 million in a settlement with Rodas’ estate.

Walker was in the middle of filming Furious 7 when he died. Part of the movie had to be rewritten in the wake of the tragedy, while the actor’s brothers Cody and Caleb helped fill in for the scenes that he had yet to film.