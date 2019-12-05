



It’s hard to believe it’s been six years since Paul Walker’s death. Those close to the Fast & Furious star — who was killed in a car accident on November 30, 2013, at age 40 — are still processing the loss.

“It’s definitely gotten easier,” Felicia Walker (who’s married to Paul’s brother Cody) exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, but “it’s never going to be the same.”

The actor’s daughter, Meadow, who was 15 at the time of the crash, moved to the East Coast to make a new life. Now in NYC, the model, 21, “can live a private life,” says a source, and “that’s all she’s ever wanted.”

Felicia and Cody, for their part, have been working to keep Paul’s memory alive through the nonprofit he created before his death, Reach Out Worldwide, which brings first responders to areas in need. Felicia acts as ROWW’s COO and the charity also hosts an annual car show called FuelFest.

“It’s something that Paul left behind that continues on,” adds Felicia. “He couldn’t always do the things he wanted to do because he was so busy with his career, but he had the money and the resources to be able to make a really big impact. And that’s why he founded ROWW … The funding has grown. The volunteer base has grown. When he was around, it was just his group of close friends here in the Pasadena, Burbank area, which is kind of how he wanted it.”

She continues, “But now we have volunteers from all over the world. We have them in every state we’ve been to. And the volunteer pool is … I couldn’t even put a number on how much more it’s grown, but hundreds of more volunteers. So I think he would think that was really cool. I know that he wanted to help as many people as possible, and that’s what we continue to do.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo