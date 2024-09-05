Paula Abdul Cancels Canada Tour Dates After Sustaining Injuries

Paula Abdul is saying goodbye to her Straight Up! To Canada Tour after being forced to cancel due to undisclosed injuries.

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained,” Abdul, 62, wrote via social media on Wednesday, September 4. “In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

Abdul explained that she underwent “multiple consultations” with her doctors to explore “all available options.”

“I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota,” she wrote.

Abdul concluded her health update with a sentimental message for her fans. “I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart,” she wrote. “I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love and connection we always share when we’re together.”

She continued, “I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.”

The former American Idol judge noted that refunds would be available “at your point of purchase.” Abdul signed the message, “Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude, XoP.”

Abdul’s Straight Up! To Canada Tour was set to kick off on September 25 in Victoria, British Columbia, and was scheduled to conclude on October 26. The tour also included one night in Fargo, North Dakota, on October 12. Abdul was slated to perform in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of her Straight Up! To Canada Tour.

Abdul recently joined New Kids on the Block for their Magic Summer 2024 tour, which concluded on August 25. Following the tour’s wrap, Abdul paid tribute to New Kids on the Block for the “tremendous opportunity” to join them.

“I feel so grateful to have been able to share the stage with you each and every night. The charisma and connection you have with your audience is beautiful to see,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “And to the Blockheads, thank you for embracing me and my dancers with your energy and enthusiasm night after night! I love you all SO MUCH! 💋.”