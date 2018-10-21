The show must go on. Paula Abdul handled a stage snafu like a true professional on Saturday, October 20, after she tumbled off the stage mid-concert.

Fan video captured the former Laker girl, 56, tumbling into the crowd after she ventured a bit too close to the edge of the stage during a performance of “The Promise of a New Day” at Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi. An inaudible gasp could be heard from the concertgoers as she slipped and fell and fans nearby tried to catch her.

TMZ reports that the songstress, who was wearing a glittery minidress with ruffles and sky-high pumps, took the fall like a champ, returning to the stage to continue on with the rest of her show. A video posted on Twitter by another fan showed her closing out her concert by telling fans that she will be “forever be your girl.”

It is unclear if Abdul, who is currently in the midst of her Straight Up Paula! 2018 tour, suffered any injuries as a result of the incident. The former American Idol judge previously revealed that she suffers from reflex sympathetic dystrophy, a disorder of the sympathetic nervous system with symptoms that include chronic pain.

The fall is the second mishap since the tour began in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, October 18 — the Grammy winner was unable to perform at her second stop in Lake Charles, Louisiana, due to what she claimed was the venue of Golden Nugget Lake Charles’ inability “to accommodate” her stage and show.

Us Weekly has reached out to the location for comment.

“I am devastated that tonight’s show cannot take place due to an unexpected venue production issue that we learned about once we arrived,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, October 19. “As you know I’ve been working tirelessly to make this show a memorable experience for you all. I am looking forward to continuing the tour as planned. You have no idea how excited I am to get on stage for all of you. I love you all so much — thank you!! Xo P.”

The Straight Up Paula! 2018 tour is scheduled to run through March 30, 2019.

