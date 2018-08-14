Survey says … Pauley Perrette is not a fan of Family Feud’s not-so-family-friendly questions. The NCIS star accused the game show of being inappropriate in a series of tweets.

“Dear @FamilyFeudABC I love @SteveHarveyFM and I love game shows. WHY DO YOU MAKE YOU PROGRAM SO FILTHY? Even with child players? No reason,” Perrette, 49, tweeted on Monday, August 13.

Dear @FamilyFeudABC I love @SteveHarveyFM and I love game shows. WHY DO YOU MAKE YOU PROGRAM SO FILTHY? Even with child players? No reason — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 13, 2018

She added: “I’m a sociologist, love @FamilyFeudABC but WHY WHY are all the questions now filthy and sex questions? There’s so much more to humans. Cmon.”

Videos of host Steve Harvey asking questions filled with sexual innuendos or contestants giving crude answers have gone viral in the past. Family Feud, which originally premiered in 1976, has been revived multiple times over the years and currently airs new episodes on ABC, while also running in syndication on the Game Show Network.

Most recently, Harvey was left speechless by an answer Sherri Shepard gave during a July episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

“Name something a lady cop might do to her husband in the bedroom,” the host asked on the July 15 episode of the series.

“Cut his penis off!” the former View host replied.

Harvey was left stunned by Shepard’s response, before replying, “Sherri, listen to me. This thing we’re doing, this is a game show. This isn’t therapy. You know, you’re not supposed to be up here to get out your innermost thoughts.”

While Harvey has yet to respond to Perrette’s tweets, many of her Twitter followers have backed her up.

“You are absolutely right!” one person wrote. “And not only are the questions designed to force inappropriate answers, but they phrase them in the most crass and disgusting way possible when they reveal them up on the board. I’m sick of it. Thank you for calling them out on it!”

A second user tweeted, “Stop watching because of that. Thank you for speaking out.”

Other users, however, did not share the same opinion as the actress.

“I think you need to look up the effects of violence on children vs sexual innuendos from a game show host,” one user tweeted. “You work in Hollywood start there. Lets not equate the effects on children of Steve Harvey’s innuendos with say the violence you would see on your show NCIS.” (Perrette starred on NCIS for 15 seasons before announcing her departure in May 2018.)

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for a comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!