Despite his history as a ladies man on Jersey Shore, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio isn’t opposed to finding everlasting love on another reality show — The Bachelor!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 38, stopped by Us Weekly’s studios in New York City on Monday, September 10, when he was asked whether or not he would consider giving out roses on ABC’s competition series. “I would, yeah. Why not? I mean, I like documenting my life, doing it on television. So, why not?” the DJ answered. “It’d be dope.”

Pauly D admitted he would happily settle down “with the right person” — which ended up not being ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day. The former flames, who met on E!’s Famously Single and dated from February 2016 to July 2017, have been embroiled in a war of words ever since the Danity Kane singer told Us Weekly on Friday, September 7, that she felt “tortured” during their relationship. Despite the mud-slinging, the TV personality is taking the high road, telling Us, “I’m happy right now. I hope she’s happy now too. I want everybody to win.”

However, filming the 11th season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with O’Day enlightened Pauly D: “What I learned about myself is that I need to listen to the signs right off the bat, in the beginning, the signs are there, listen to them. And it’s like your gut, I would say go with my gut. My gut said to stay away, I should have.”

The globe-trotting DJ told Us the hardest thing about dating is that he doesn’t know if the other person is in it for a good time or a long time. “I meet a lot of people all the time. But they’re in and out of my life, like immediately,” he explained. “Nobody really stays there, but maybe I’m to blame for that ’cause I’m literally in a different state every day.”

Until he gets a call from about becoming the next Bachelor, Pauly D tells Us he’s “looking for the right one” but “having fun with the wrong ones.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

