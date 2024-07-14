Pauly Shore is paying tribute to Richard Simmons.

“I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed,” Shore, 56, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 13. “I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me.”

Shore noted in his tribute that Simmons is “one of a kind.” He added, “An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”

Representatives confirmed Simmons’ death at the age of 76 to ABC News on Saturday. According to the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from Simmons’ housekeeper earlier that day. Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene after officers arrived at his residence.

ABC News confirmed that authorities believe Simmons died from natural causes, with no foul play suspected. Us Weekly reached out to Simmons’ rep for comment at the time.

Shore is set to play Simmons in an upcoming biopic. Shore previously portrayed Simmons in the short film The Court Jester, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

After news broke of the project, Simmons took to social media to express his disapproval. “I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my biopic starring Pauly Shore,” he wrote via X in April. “I do not approve [of] this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own biopic with some help. Wait for this movie.”

In response to Simmons’ post via X, Shore wrote that he was “up all night crying.”

“Richard, how do you not approve of this movie? I mean, really, who’s better to play you in a movie than ME?” Shore wrote via Instagram in April. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s not gonna play you. Brad Pitt’s not gonna play you. I’m perfect. Everyone already thinks I’m you. We’re the same. Beautiful, inside and out.”

Shore alleged that Simmons hadn’t “even heard the pitch.” He added, “Why don’t you simply let me come over to your house, bring you some warm matzo ball soup and a pastrami sandwich with dark mustard from Canters, rub your feet, and we can listen to the writer, Jordan Allen-Dutton, pitch you our idea?”

Shore noted that Simmons is “going to love” the movie. “We’re going to make the most beautiful cinematic masterpiece that’s going to honor you in a way that you’ll drop to your knees and cry with joy and happiness,” he wrote.

Following the statement, Simmons shared an update. “Wow! I just got my fourth offer from studios who want to work with me on my biopic,” he wrote via Facebook in April. “I have so many ideas swimming in my head. I am writing the outline now. Wish me luck!”