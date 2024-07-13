Fitness Legend Richard Simmons Dead at 76

Legendary fitness expert Richard Simmons died on Saturday, July 13. He was 76.

Representatives confirmed Simmons’ death to ABC News on Saturday. Per the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from Simmons’ housekeeper on Saturday morning. When officers arrived at his Los Angeles home, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No foul play is suspected and authorities believe Simmons to have died from natural causes, ABC News confirmed. Us Weekly has reached out to Simmons’ reps for comment.

Simmons had just celebrated his birthday on Friday, July 12, and the most recent posts on his Facebook page thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

“Thank you,” he wrote via Facebook on Friday. “I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.” Another post, seemingly written early on Saturday morning, boasted the caption, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Simmons frightened fans earlier this year when he posted via his Facebook that he was dying in a series of cryptic posts. He later clarified his life status on March 18 and cleared up any confusion.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons posted via X at the time. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.” Days later, Simmons confirmed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Born in New Orleans in 1948, Simmons was perhaps best known for his flamboyant, eccentric personality, which helped him promote his weight-loss programs and line of aerobics videos, Sweatin’ to the Oldies. He opened his popular gym, Slimmons, in Beverly Hills and became more widely known through various television appearances. He was oft-parodied by comedians and was a frequent guest on talk shows like The Late Show with David Letterman and The Howard Stern Show.

I am completely devastated at the loss of @theweightsaint,” former Sally talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael wrote via X on Saturday of Simmons’ passing. “We’ve done so many shows together, shared so many laughs & hugs, and I considered him a dear friend who changed so many lives over the years.”

In February 2014, Simmons stopped making public appearances and teaching at his workout studio. Before his death, a biopic based on Simmons’ life was in development with Pauly Shore to star. Simmons first responded to these claims in January, writing via Facebook, “I have never given my permission for this movie.”

He added, “So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful.”

In April, Simmons spoke about the biopic again. ​​“I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my biopic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve [of] this movie,” the fitness guru wrote via X on April 24. “I am in talks with major studios to create my own biopic with some help. Wait for this movie.”