Richard Simmons has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Simmons took to Facebook on Tuesday, March 19, to share the details.

“There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening … it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist,” Simmons, 75, wrote in the lengthy post. “I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous.”

Simmons’ dermatologist subsequently told him he has cancer. “I asked him what kind of cancer and he said Basal Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed,” he wrote. “‘You have to go to a cancer doctor right away. But now that you are here I suggest you put some Botox in your forehead lines and your smile lines and let’s pump up those cheeks of yours.’ I patted him on his hand and said, ‘Not today doctor.'”

Related: Stars Who Beat Cancer See which celebs triumphed over the disease — photos

After the doctor’s visit, Simmons found a skin cancer surgeon to help with treatment.

“I was shocked to see all of the skin cancers that they had. Some had cancer on top of their heads … their face … and their neck,” he recalled. “I slowly walked in this pristine room and Dr Massey came in to greet me, ‘I have to apologize I just finished eating lox, bagels, and onions.’ He smelled like a deli. But I didn’t care I just needed his help.”

Simmons continued: “He explained that he has to burn my skin to remove the cancer cells. There was no numbing it just had to be done with a small instrument. As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek. ‘You can’t cry during this’ and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes.”

After the procedure, Simmons received the “sad news” that the doctor couldn’t “get it all” out.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“He burned my face again. This time was worse than before. It was deeper,” he concluded. “I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth.” The post ended with a “to be continued” message, which hinted that Simmons would be sharing more about his journey soon.

Simmons’ update about his health comes days after he confused fans with a cryptic message.

“I have some news to tell you,” he wrote via X on Monday, March 18. “Please don’t be sad. I am… dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

The social media thread included tips on exercise, sleeping well and healthy eating, but didn’t address Simmons’ health. The former professional fitness coach clarified the post later that day after sparking concern that he was dying.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons added via X. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”