Richard Simmons is not dying, but fans mistakenly thought he was after several confusing messages.

Simmons clarified his current life status via X on Monday, March 18, after he shared a series of cryptic posts on the same platform that sparked concern from fans about his health.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons posted via X, just hours after sharing a lengthy thread on Monday morning that many believed indicated he was dying. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

Earlier on Monday, Simmons had shared a thread via X about staying healthy but, at the time, the cryptic phrasing led to speculation that the fitness personality was anything but.

Related: Everything to Know About the Richard Simmons Biopic Starring Pauly Shore Pauly Shore is ready for a comeback with his upcoming role as fitness guru Richard Simmons. Shore, 55, will play the outgoing fitness icon Simmons, 75, in an upcoming biopic. “I’m really excited about sharing Richard Simmons’s life with the world,” said Shore in a statement to Variety in January 2024. “We all need this […]

“I have some news to tell you,” Simmons’ thread began. “Please don’t be sad. I am… dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

The rest of Simmons’ thread included additional tips on exercise, sleeping well, and healthy eating. “Start with a healthy breakfast,” he continued. “Do you like oatmeal… Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin? Then there is lunch. How about a nice salad? Don’t eat your dinner too late. Combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables… A big hug really goes a long way.”

He concluded, “If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw. It is called ‘Live Like You Were Dying.’ Live today and don’t forget to pray.”

This is not the first time Simmons has had to clarify himself after being on the receiving end of public scrutiny.

Related: Celebrity Workout Buddies: Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Chris Pratt and More Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side. Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her […]

In February 2014, Simmons stopped making public appearances and teaching at his workout studio. His seemingly abrupt disappearance led to the creation of the “Missing Richard Simmons” podcast, which claimed, among other theories, that he was being held hostage in his Hollywood Hills home.

Two years later, Simmons called into the Today show to clarify the rumors. “No one is holding me in my house as a hostage,” he said in 2016. “You know, I do what I want to do as I’ve always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, like, I’m Richard Simmons! Right now, I just sort of want to take care of me. I just really don’t want to do anything. I don’t want to be traveling anymore … it’s taken a toll on me.”

Simmons was previously hospitalized in 2016 for dehydration after reports that he was exhibiting “bizarre” behavior. He was hospitalized again in 2017 for “severe indigestion.”

A documentary about his 2014 disappearance titled TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons premiered on Hulu in August 2022.