Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison has broken his silence after his son Adam died at the age of 39.

“You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam 💔,” Harrison, 58, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 19, sharing a throwback photo of the father-son duo.

A rep for the Harrison family, Laura Herlovich, later confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Adam had overdosed and requested “privacy” on behalf of the Harrisons.

Further details about Adam’s death have not been shared. He is survived by his parents, Harrison and ex-wife Kim, his brother, Corey, and his three daughters.

Several of Harrison’s loved ones shared their condolences via Instagram comment on Friday.

“Condolences Rick. The fentanyl situation is out of control in this country and nobody seems to be doing anything meaningful about it,” actor Christopher Clawson wrote. “Use your platform to help change that. I hope Adam and [your father] the Old Man are coming with new ways to mess with Corey. ❤️.”

Gambling in Las Vegas alum Richard Wilk, for his part, added, “I’m so sorry to hear about Adam. May he rest in [peace] and God bless you and your family my friend. 🙏🏻❤️.”

Harrison rose to fame as the creator and star of the History Channel’s Pawn Stars upon its 2009 premiere. He costarred on the docuseries with his father, Richard “Old Man” Harrison, and son Corey. (Rick and “Old Man” opened a pawn shop together in 1989.)

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2018 that “Old Man” had died at the age of 77.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick told Us in a statement. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”

Rick concluded at the time: “He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).