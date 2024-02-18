Pedro Pascal proved you have to trust the process when it comes to his method for memorizing lines.
During a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations interview with Pascal, 48, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Billy Crudup earlier this month, the actors explained their various tactics for learning their lines. (The group of actors are all nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.)
“I bet I can find and show you the psychotic example, physical example, that I have now that I have to do to learn my lines,” Pascal said.
The Last of Us star began to dig around for a piece of paper on the Zoom call, before holding it up to show the camera. The sheet featured several letters written out in neat columns and rows.
“This is this, like, psycho first letter of every word,” Pascal said, as Culkin, 41, replied, “Gibberish.”
Culkin and Macfadyen’s jaws dropped as Pascal detailed his method, while Pascal joked that he’s “the Unabomber” and continued explaining his process.
“You just use the first letter of each word in kind of these sort of towers, these columns, I guess. And then it’s this very, very tedious way of making yourself learn the line,” he said.
Pascal added that his method lets him “learn text really quickly” in a “scramble.” He joked that he’s “taking all the magic away” by unveiling his tactic.
“It isn’t even sort of artistic, it really is this technical way that I’ve had to acquire because of that horrible experience of forgetting your lines,” he said.
Pascal recalled a time when he completely forgot his lines on stage while performing a Shakespeare play in the past.
“I remember it absolutely evaporated. It just evaporated,” Pascal said. “And then you go through this, sort of, moment of slow motion in front of the audience and you’re like, ‘It’s gonna come, it’s not coming, it’s not gonna come.’ And then I remember, and I just went, ‘Whatever.’”
While the group erupted into a fit of laughter at Pascal’s story, he added, “There wasn’t anything to say!”
As Pascal discussed his struggles, he added that he “tried an earpiece once,” but it didn’t work for him.
“I couldn’t make the adjustment in a scene, on camera. Somebody was doing it and I was like, ‘Let me try.’ And I found it very distracting,” he said.