Perry Farrell, the lead singer of Jane’s Addiction, is seeking medical attention after getting embroiled in an onstage fight with a bandmate earlier this month.

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, shared an update about her husband’s health on social media on Saturday, September 21, revealing that he’d already made appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist. While an otolaryngologist focuses on ear, nose and throat conditions, a neurologist diagnoses conditions that occur in a person’s brain.

Jane’s Addiction’s reunion tour was called to a halt earlier this month after Farrell, 65, engaged in a physical fight with guitarist Dave Navarro during a September 13 concert. The band had been performing their song “Ocean Size” at a venue in Boston when the argument broke out, leading to Farrell being escorted off of the stage by security.

On September 16, Jane’s Addiction announced the cancellation of their reunion tour in a statement shared on social media.

“To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” the statement explained. “As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour.”

Lau shared a long update on Instagram about Farrell, writing, “Beyond grateful and so very humbled we are, to all the dears that have taken the time to send us such beautiful words of love and support — checking in over and over again to make sure we are well taken care of.”

Farrell’s wife revealed that people had offered them “love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes” in the days since Jane’s Addiction canceled their tour.

“Like attracts like,” Lau wrote. “Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are — but you must know that Perry must [have] been pushed to his absolute limit.”

Lau apologized on behalf of her husband, and also shared their next steps moving forward.

“We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal,” Lau explained. “Perry already has appointments with a[n] otolaryngologist and a neurologist.”

She continued, “If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know. With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.”

After sharing that her husband would return to making music as soon as he was well enough, Lau noted, “Make no mistake, when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together. We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you.”