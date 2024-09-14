Jane’s Addiction’s reunion tour stop in Boston ended abruptly after bandmates Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro got involved in an onstage fight.

During the Friday, September 13, concert, frontman Farrell, 65, forcibly shoved Navarro, 57, while singing “Ocean Size.” Navarro initially tried to push Farrell back, per social media footage. Farrell then appeared to elbow the guitarist. Multiple security officials swarmed the stage and were heard trying to get Farrell to “stop.” He was ultimately escorted backstage.

Navarro, meanwhile, walked off the stage in the opposite direction.

None of the Jane’s Addiction band members — Farrell, Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins — have further addressed the situation. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

It is not known why Farrell was upset, though he previously called both the band’s initial breakup and recent reunion his “best career decision.”

“I can think of three. The obvious answer would be getting this band back together, and the second would be forming Lollapalooza. The third answer would be breaking up Jane’s Addiction,” Farrell told Louder Sound in January. “Because here I am now, and we have a wonderful story, and I really wasn’t feeling it back at that time. I thought, be true to yourself, do what you feel in your heart and not what everyone else wants you to do because it’s gonna make life good for them. Who knows what would’ve happened and where I’d be today if I hadn’t done that?”

Jane’s Addiction, which was founded in 1985, famously broke up in 1991. The group reunited in July for a new tour alongside fellow band Love & Rockets. Ahead of Friday’s show, Navarro was grateful to be back performing with the group.

“Trust me. Each one is done with love and care and gratitude,” Navarro wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing footage of himself signing autographs. “As I’m sure these [vinyls] were @loveandrocketsofficial.”

The band played at New York City’s Rooftop at Pier 51 earlier this week, where Farrell told concertgoers in social media footage that he wasn’t in top form.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have to be honest with you. Something’s wrong with my voice,” Farrell said. “I just can’t get the notes out all of a sudden.”

Avery, the drummer, subtly addressed the issues in his Instagram message about the next night’s show.

“Looking forward to getting another crack at this spectacular rooftop venue tonight. I’m optimistic we will be better,” Avery, 59, wrote on Wednesday, September 11.

The band is next scheduled to perform at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on Sunday, September 15.