Squeaky clean is overrated! Peta Murgatroyd has her revealed her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, never uses soap — and the Dancing With the Stars pro finds it oddly alluring.

“Even after training he doesn’t have BO! I’ve smelt his armpits. It is the weirdest thing. Like, I have to wear deodorant; he wears lemon spray under his arms,”the 32-year-old confessed to Health magazine’s September issue. “I’m like, ‘You’re a big dude, sweating at the gym.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know. I’ve just never used soap on my body.’ It’s strange, but I find it super sexy.”

The New Zealand native, who shares son Shai, 19 months, with the 38-year-old DWTS alum, also spilled secrets about their marriage and admitted they have occasional spats. “The way he speaks. I come from a very nurturing family where we don’t raise our voices unless we’re in an argument. In his family, they raise their voice even when they’re talking lovingly to each other,” Murgatroyd told the magazine. “I’m like, ‘You want to go to the movies?’’ ‘No.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Did I do something wrong? He’s just so, so honest. Some days I can take it. Some days I don’t want to take it. But if that’s the biggest problem that we have, we’re fine!”

Murgatroyd and the Ukraine-born choreographer are on the same page when it comes to their hopes for the future. Together they spend hours drooling over properties on Zillow. “Sunday we ran around and we looked at all these open houses. It sounds corny, but we dream together. We dream about our perfect house and what we want for Shai,” she gushed. “And I just bought us both — again, cheesy, but whatever — dream boards. I really do believe that if you put it out there, you will get it.”

The couple tied the knot twice in July 2017: first at a Manhattan courthouse, and then in front of more than 300 loved ones in Huntington, New York. When they first met in 2009, Chmerkovskiy was engaged to former DWTS pro Karina Smirnoff. “We didn’t even really talk that much. I just thought that he was this pompous Russian dude,” she told Health. “When I finally signed with Dancing With the Stars, that’s when I fully got to know Maks.”

