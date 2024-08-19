Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Phil Donahue Dead at 88: Longtime Talk Show Host Suffered ‘Long Illness’

By
Phil Donahue Dead
Phil Donahue Steve Granitz/WireImage

Legendary talk show host Phil Donahue has died at age 88.

News of Donahue’s death broke on Monday, August 19, with multiple outlets confirming that The Phil Donahue Show host “passed away peacefully following a long illness,” according to a statement shared by his family.

Donahue was surrounded by his wife of 44 years, veteran TV and film actress Marlo Thomas, along with “his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.”

lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, friends and fans make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.

Story developing …

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!