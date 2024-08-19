Legendary talk show host Phil Donahue has died at age 88.

News of Donahue’s death broke on Monday, August 19, with multiple outlets confirming that The Phil Donahue Show host “passed away peacefully following a long illness,” according to a statement shared by his family.

Donahue was surrounded by his wife of 44 years, veteran TV and film actress Marlo Thomas, along with “his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.”

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, friends and fans make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.

Story developing …