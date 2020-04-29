Armed and ready. Phil Robertson opened up about his reaction to the drive-by shooting that took place at son Willie Robertson’s house.

“I got the .22 in my hand. I said, ‘Not enough weapon.’ I said, ‘That sounded like at the gate up here.’ I said, ‘That’s where it sounds like they are,’” the Duck Dynasty alum, 74, recalled during the Wednesday, April 29, episode of the “Unashamed With Phil Robertson” podcast. “So I said, ‘Well, let me just get up here and get that AR and I’ll go up there,’ but then I stopped. I said, ‘Wait a minute. I’m behind a locked gate. If they crash the gate, they’ll be here in just a little bit.’”

Phil reconsidered when he realized the incident could have just been teenagers shooting at signs on the road. He admitted that he didn’t want to end up “on the wrong side of this thing” if he killed them.

Jase Robertson, who is one of Willie’s brothers, then chimed in about what he believed the shooter’s motive to be. “Once we saw who he is, there was no obvious ties to any of the family. There was nothing that really made sense,” he said. “I mean, you can guess, you can have opinions. I mean, if I gave my opinion, I would say based on what I know, which is very little, it just seems like a guy saying, ‘Hold my beer and watch this.’”

The 50-year-old former reality star also implied that substance abuse was involved.

Despite the ordeal, Phil and Jase noted that they would like to talk to the shooter to share God’s message, and they even prayed for him at the end of the episode.

Willie, 48, and his son John Luke Robertson’s homes in Louisiana were hit by bullets during the Friday, April 24, incident. The family are quarantined on the property in several residences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were pretty shook up,” Willie told USA Today Network on Sunday, April 26. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

Daniel Dean King Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. He was ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from John Luke, 24, his wife, Mary Kate Robertson (née McEachern), and their son, John Shepherd, 6 months, until April 2022 and surrender his firearms.