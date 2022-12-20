A tragic loss. Rory Kramer revealed that his and wife Amy Disser‘s newborn son died 52 minutes after being born prematurely.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share on December 1, 2022 at 9:41pm, my wife Amy went into a preterm labor and gave birth to our baby boy, Daniel Thomas Kramer after 21 weeks,” the photographer, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 19. “A name after both our fathers. He weighed 14oz and was 11 inches long. He made Amy and I parents for 52 minutes before heading off to heaven.”

The music video director went on to add that the little one passed away in his arms shortly after touching his dad’s finger. “It went from the most beautiful moment to the most eye opening, devastating moment I’ve ever experienced,” Kramer continued. “Daniel taught me so much in those 52 minutes … he showed me patience, he taught me how fragile life is, to never to take life for granted, and that death affects so many.”

The Dare to Live alum explained that he wanted to share this heartbreaking news for anyone “that has experienced a loss or similar situation” in their own lives. “As we find ourselves in the trenches, I know we must go on and live a life to honor our son,” he wrote. “To my wife Amy, you’re the strongest person I have ever met. You make a wonderful mother and I’m proud to be on this life journey with you.”

Kramer is most well known for his work with Justin Bieber, who enlisted him to photograph the cover of his 2021 album, Justice. The Indiana native has also directed several music videos for the Grammy winner, 28, including “Stuck With U,” “Company” and “I’ll Show You.”

Several of Bieber’s friends and collaborators offered their condolences to Kramer via Instagram, leaving messages of support in the comments section. “Oh Rory. So much love and heart to you and Amy,” wrote Karla Welch, who has styled the “Peaches” singer since 2011. Tori Kelly, who appeared on the Justice bonus track “Name,” added: “I am so sorry💔 lifting you & amy up in prayer. sending so much love.”

The videographer and Disser tied the knot in September 2020 at Kramer’s family’s home in Indiana. Though Bieber was originally invited to the wedding alongside other famous names including The Chainsmokers, the couple ultimately pared down the guest list to family and close friends because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple announced they were expecting Daniel in October, sharing a snap of themselves holding a sonogram. “BABY K arriving April 2023,” Disser wrote via Instagram at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you! You are already so loved, little one.”