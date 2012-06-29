Little bombshell in the making!

Ireland Baldwin, the 16-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, stepped out casually clad — but still stunning — in NYC on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Alec and other 80s hunks then and now

Taking a breakfast-time stroll, Ireland wore a baggy blue top, frilly white mini-skirt and flip flops — but it was her long, wavy mane of blonde hair, tossed to one side, that gave fans major deja vu of her gorgeous Oscar-winning mother, now 58, in her late-80s heyday.

PHOTOS: Why Kim Basinger wore one of the worst Oscar dresses ever

Now engaged to NYC yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas, her father Alec, 54, divorced Basinger in 2002 after nine years together. The former couple waged an infamously ugly divorce and custody battle for years — with a younger Ireland at the center.

In a voicemail that was leaked to the press, Baldwin bellowed to Ireland, then 11: "You are a rude, thoughtless little pig. You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being. I don't give a damn that you're 12-years-old or 11-years-old, or a child, or that your mother is a thoughtless pain in the ass who doesn't care about what you do."

PHOTOS: Alec and fiancee Hilaria's romantic moment

Basinger won primary custody at the time, with Baldwin granted visitation rights.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!