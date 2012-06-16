PIC: See Short-Haired Kim Kardashian’s Italian Vogue Cover

She's covered W, Glamour, Cosmopolitan — now Kim Kardashian can finally add Vogue to the list.

The reality star, 31, appears on the cover of L'Uomo Vogue's July-August issue, the magazine's men's edition.

The stunning black-and-white cover image isn't much of a departure from Kardashian's everyday life; in it, she tries to make her way down a busy street as photographers shoot her every step, rocking a short wig (reminiscent of her mom's go-to 'do!) and oversized sunglasses.

Last month, Kardashian and her new man, Kanye West, made headlines on the set of her shoot for the Italian mag.

West, 34, stopped by to visit his love, and the pair stole a kiss in between takes — leaving onlookers doing double-takes, thanks to her Kris Jenner-like cropped hair.

Recently, a Kardashian insider told Us Weekly that things between the "Watch the Throne" rapper and the E! star — who have been dating since March — are heating up in a major way.

"They're seriously talking marriage," the source shares. "They are the real deal. I've never seen [Kim] like this!"

