Raise your glass to Pink! The Grammy winner dances alongside Channing Tatum in the stereotype-defying music video for her new track, “Beautiful Trauma.”

The clip, released on Tuesday, November 21, begins as the “Just Give Me a Reason” crooner, 38, and the Magic Mike actor, 37, wake up in a bedroom boasting all-pink everything. Flash forward to Tatum reading the newspaper on the couch while Pink assumes the role of ’50s housewife, cleaning the room and cooking breakfast. She then swallows a handful of pills and holds the bottle close to her heart and calling it, “My love, my love, my drug.”

The “What About Us” songstress and the Step Up star then break out into a choreographed routine giving off serious ballroom vibes (it’s later revealed during the credits that the couple was paying tribute to 1930s movie legends Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers).

Pink — who danced on the side of an L.A. hotel for the AMAs on Sunday, November 19 — then goes upstairs to put away laundry only to find Tatum trying on her dresses. The “Try” singer fully embraces Tatum and smiles as she applies bright red lip gloss on his lips. Pink changes into a suit and the duo then dance again in another stellar performance.

The next scene shows the “Just Life Fire” songstress and the 21 Jump Street actor indulging in martinis before they drunkenly embrace one another and dance in a bright blue room.

Watch the full video above to see why Tatum is tied up in the next scene!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!