To no one’s surprise, Pink totally nailed her solo performance at the 2017 American Music Awards. The 38-year-old belted “Beautiful Trauma,” the title track from her new album, while suspended in the air on the side of the JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

Clad in a sparkling purple bodysuit, Pink scaled the windows of the 34-floor hotel (and did a few somersaults) with a group of equally daring stuntmen. She didn’t miss a single note throughout the performance as she showed off her impressive vocal and acrobatic techniques.

In the hours leading up to the death-defying stunt, the Grammy winner admitted that she was nervous. “I’m just afraid I’m going to get up there and be like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’” she said in an Instagram video on Friday, November 17. “I don’t care about heights. I just care about being able to actually breathe up there.”

Later in the video, Pink teased, “This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I’ve ever attempted to do. This is the first time that I’ve ever panicked.”

AMA's A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

The “What About Us” singer likely didn’t have to stress over her first performance of the night, though. She and Kelly Clarkson effortlessly opened the AMAs with a cover of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” in tribute to the first responders who were on the scene of the numerous shootings, natural disasters and other tragedies that occurred this year. The powerful performance earned a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!