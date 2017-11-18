Pink admitted she was panicking before she hung off the side of an L.A. hotel for her American Music Awards 2017 performance.

The Grammy winner, 38, was suspended several stories up in the air from the side of the 34-floor JW Marriott hotel in downtown L.A. as she rehearsed on Friday, November 17, and in a video posted on her Instagram account, Pink admitted she was nervous before she prepped for the daredevil stunt.

AMA's A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

“I’m just afraid I’m going to get up there and be like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,'” the “What About Us” singer said. “I don’t care about heights, I just care about being able to actually breathe up there.”

“This was a fine idea,” she quipped before she was strapped into her harness.

“I feel the fear this time,” she added as she was shown rehearsing her aerial moves. “This is nothing you can prepare for.”

A closer look at @Pink rehearsing her opening number for the @AMAs. So fearless! Airs Sunday on @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Rr6Wvz7IaK — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 18, 2017

Pink is set to open the AMAs on Sunday, November 19, with Kelly Clarkson, but it’s unclear if her stunt is part of the opening number or for another performance later in the show.

“This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I’ve ever attempted to do,” Pink admitted in the video. “This is the first time that I’ve ever panicked.”

In a video posted by ABC 7, the singer can be seen doing choreographed moves to her music by pushing off against the hotel’s windows.

“It’s pretty amazing,” one fan told ABC. “I mean she’s up there dancing on the side of a building.”

The American Music Awards air on ABC on Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

