Get ready for one of music’s biggest nights of the year! The 2017 American Music Awards will take place on Sunday, November 19, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s everything you need to know before the ceremony begins!

The Host

The 45th AMAs will be hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. Her mother, the legendary Diana Ross, is set to perform and receive a lifetime achievement award. The funny lady – who launched her holiday fashion line with JCPenney earlier this week – is planning to honor her mom through multiple outfit changes.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “There will definitely be a lot of nods to my mom. There will be one special moment I actually get to bring out the nostalgia of a particular piece of clothing.”

The Presenters

The star-studded list of presenters includes Ansel Elgort, Lea Michele, G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers and more. The presenters will not only be handing out the awards but also went the extra mile and contributed songs to the exclusive AMAs Next Class: Presenters Playlist on Spotify.

The Performers

Pink and Kelly Clarkson are scheduled to open the show together in a much-anticipated performance. Selena Gomez – who recently rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber – is set to perform her new single “Wolves.” Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, BTS, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, DJ Khalid and Demi Lovato are also set to take the stage. Alessia Cara and Zedd, as well as Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line will also collaborate on performances during the show.

Christina Aguilera will honor Whitney Houston with a commemorative tribute performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard’s release on November 25, 1992.

The Nominees

Bruno Mars leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd with five each. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are among the other nominees up for multiple awards.

The American Music Awards will air on ABC Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!