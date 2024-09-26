Pink wants fans to know she scrubbed her X account months ago.

After social media users noticed Usher wiped his X account in the immediate aftermath of his longtime friend Diddy’s arrest, many drew a connection between the two. Later, others noticed Pink’s account looking surprisingly bare as well.

As of Thursday, September 26, Pink’s account consists only of two retweets, both from more than seven years ago.

Pink, 45, however, kept receipts. She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 25, to remind fans of a post she made on February 6. She shared a screenshot of her X post via her Instagram Story and feed. The post read, “This account will self destruct in two minutes. Do it!!!!!!”

The singer says she wiped her account clean after that.

“I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!! There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Usher, 45, has also denied any connection between him scrubbing his social media account and Diddy’s arrest.

“Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂,” he tweeted on Sunday, September 22.

Many of Usher’s posts have since reappeared on his page.

Police arrested Diddy, 54, on September 16 after a grand jury indicted him on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the indictment, he is accused of multiple instances of abuse and threats toward women, dating back to 2009.

“Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the indictment read.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo is sticking by his client, telling Us Weekly in a statement that Diddy will be able to clear his name in court.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” the statement read.

He added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. … Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”