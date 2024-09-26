Sean “Diddy” Combs is looking forward to having his day in court.

The embattled rap mogul, who is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, will testify in court, his attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a new TMZ documentary that premieres Thursday, September 26.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said in a preview clip from The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment shared by TMZ Thursday. “I think he is very eager to tell his story.”

“I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video,” Agnifilo said, referring to security camera footage that emerged in May which shows Diddy assaulting his now-ex Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016.

According to Agnifilo, “He has his story, and he has a story that, I think, only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real time. It’s a human story. It’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak. When he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken. She was heartbroken.”

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off between 2007 and 2018. In November 2023, Cassie sued the music mogul, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse over 10 years. Diddy vehemently denied all allegations before settling the case one day later. His attorney subsequently told Us Weekly that the settlement was not Diddy admitting guilt over Cassie’s claims.

Following CNN’s release of the 2016 hotel footage in May, Diddy issued an apology via Instagram.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said. “I was f—–d up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

At the time, Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor noted in a statement to Us, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and indicted on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He was also accused of engaging in forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. Diddy has denied all of the charges against him.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo told Us in a statement after Diddy’s arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”