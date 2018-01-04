Pippa Middleton knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day — but she recently revealed there is one thing she would never eat to start her morning, and it’s an American classic.

“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” Middleton told iNews in an interview published on Thursday, January 4.

“I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it,” she continued. “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

Middleton also spoke about what she ate for breakfast as a child. “Almost everything, but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers,” The Celebrate: A Year Of Festivities For Family And Friends author explained, referring to the U.K.’s term for a thin strip of toast.

Middleton, who is the younger sister of Duchess Kate, added that her most memorable breakfast was served “up a mountain in the Trois Vallées ski region of France, with beautiful views, snow all around and crisp, fresh air to heighten the senses.”

It should come as no surprise that the 34-year-old prefers a healthy breakfast, because she supports the Magic Breakfast campaign, which raises money for hungry children in the U.K.

Along with her brother, James, Pippa raised funds for Magic Breakfast when she took part in the Vasaloppet, an annual cross-country ski race in Sweden in March 2012. The 56-mile race is the longest and biggest cross-country ski race in the world.

