Auntie has arrived! Pippa Middleton has officially met her new nephew. Duchess Kate’s younger sister arrived to Kensington Palace in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 24, a source tells Us Weekly.

Just hours earlier, Kate, 36, and Princess William welcomed their third child in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, visited for 25 minutes and headed home separately with the family’s longtime nanny, Maria. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then waved to media separately before leaving the facility just seven hours after Kate gave birth.

The couple’s loved ones were notified about the baby’s arrival before the news was revealed to the world. Even their alma mater University of St Andrews — where they met in 2001 — gave them a shout-out following the newborn’s arrival.

“Baby joy for Fife graduates,” the official Twitter account for the school shared. “#congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby.”

Pippa, meanwhile, hasn’t been as public about her growing family. However, in 2014 she briefly opened up about George during an interview with the Today show. “He’s amazing. He’s a very, very dear boy. And he’s brought a lot of pleasure and fun for all of us, the whole family,” she said at the time.

She added of Kate: “Obviously she has pressures that she’s taken on and things, but we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. And I think that’s sort of the heart for all of us, having a really close family. We can sort of be normal with each other, treat each other normally, and that’s sort of kept us all fixed to the ground … We have a very normal sisterly relationship. We’re very close. We support each other and get each other’s opinions and things.”

Pippa married hedge fund manager James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, in May 2017.

