Excited siblings! Prince George and Princess Charlotte were thrilled to meet their new baby brother on Monday, April 23, a source tells Us Weekly.

“George and Charlotte were with the baby for 25 minutes and were very excited to meet their new sibling,” the source tells Us. “It’s unlikely they’ll be asleep when William and Kate arrive home. They’ll be up all night, excited about their new brother.”

Prince William brought George and Charlotte to St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday shortly after Duchess Kate gave birth. The 4-year-old prince sported his school uniform and his sister, who turns 3 next week, wore a powder blue dress and a navy sweater. While George stayed close to his father, the princess proudly waved to the crowd waiting outside the hospital.

The source explained to Us that the royal family’s longtime nanny, Maria, also entered the hospital after the kids arrived with William, 35. Nanny Maria took the kids back to Kensington Palace after their visit.

Shortly after George and Charlotte left, William and Kate, 36, also departed the hospital. The couple stepped out with their newborn son and headed home after William answered a few questions from the crowd, including one about baby No. 3’s name.

“We’re very happy. We’re delighted,” he told the press, teasing that the couple will reveal their third child’s name “soon enough.”

Kensington Palace, who announced royal baby No. 3’s arrival in a statement on Monday, also shared a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the hospital.

“Welcome to the family,” the palace wrote alongside a pic of Will and Kate waving to the onlookers with their new bundle of joy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!