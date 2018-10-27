A suspect is in custody after killing 11 people and injuring six others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 27, according to multiple reports.

Curt Conrad, chief of staff for city councilman Corey O’Connor, told CNN that the man was taken into custody by Pittsburgh police after a shootout and was taken to Mercy Hospital where he is in a fair condition.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that 48-year-old Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire upon walking into the synagogue and yelling, “All Jews must die.” He had an assault rifle and three handguns.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a hate crime and criminal charges are expected to be filed “as early as today,” the U.S. attorney said on Saturday afternoon.

Police said during a press conference Saturday that four police officers — two first responders and two SWAT team members — were also shot while responding to the call. Three of those officers are stable, one is in the ICU in critical condition.

There were no children among those killed. A 61-year-old woman was treated for extremity injuries while a 70-year-old man is in critical condition in the ICU with gunshot wounds to his torso. He has already undergone two surgeries.

Former Tree of Life president Michael Eisenburgh told CBS that the shooting would have taken place during morning services. “At 9:45 there were three simultaneous congregations’ services that were being held,” he said, noting that around 30 to 40 people would have been in attendance.

President Donald Trump and Pittsburgh governor Tom Wolfe addressed the horrific incident.

Wolfe told CBS, “The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy. I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders. These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.”

Trump also tweeted about the tragedy on Saturday, writing, “Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way.”

He later told reporters that if there had been more security inside the synagogue, the results would have been different and suggested that “when people do this they should get the death penalty.” “They shouldn’t have to wait years,” he said.

Ivanka Trump, who is Jewish, condemned the shooter’s actions in a tweet on Saturday. “America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite,” she wrote. “All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh. We must unite against hatred & evil. God bless those affected.”

Officials at a press conference described the scene as “horrific.”

This story is developing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!