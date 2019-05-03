Now they’ve got bad blood. Jacki Weaver slammed Anjelica Huston in a new interview after the actress zinged the Bird Box star’s latest project with Diane Keaton, Poms.

Huston, 67, trivialized the plot of the upcoming film, which depicts a group of women in a retirement community forming a cheerleading squad, in an interview with Vulture published on Wednesday, May 1.

“Quite honestly, I’m looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren’t apologetically humble or humiliating like, ‘Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,’ you know,” the Oscar winner said. “An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don’t like that kind of thing. If I’m going to be an old lady — and I’m sort of touching old lady these days — at least I want to be a special old lady.”

Weaver, 71, who plays Sheryl in the aforementioned film, admitted that she was “kind of disappointed” by Huston while speaking to Vanity Fair for a piece published on Thursday, May 2. “I just laughed. And then I said, ‘Well, she can go fuck herself,” she told the publication.

The Australia native admitted that she was a fan of Huston’s before hearing her thoughts on her work. “I thought, ‘That’s a bit mean and petty.’”

Weaver had her own “petty” comeback to share with VF, however, adding, “I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago.”

The Silver Linings Playbook actress did concede that Huston had it right as far as limited, pigeon-holed parts for women of a certain age. “That’s the problem—there’s so much ageism in our society. And a lot of it comes from the ages. People are people. Some of us got here sooner than others.”

Poms is set for nationwide release on May 10.

