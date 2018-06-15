Pop-Tarts isn’t exactly sweet on Twitter! The Pop-Tarts social media team wasn’t into the breakfast sandwich recipe tweeted out by competing brand Toaster Strudel, and its feedback was succinct and savage: “Delete your account.”

Here’s the backstory on this flaky fracas: In August, the Twitter account for Toaster Strudel posted a link to a Pillsbury.com recipe for Sausage and Egg Strudel Sandwiches, i.e. sausage, egg, and cheese wedged between two Toaster Strudels. (“This sweet-and-savory combo will shake up your morning routine in the best way possible,” Pillsbury touted.)

That particular food mash-up turned the stomachs of many Twitter users, including one who said, “Anyone who eats this will be Pillsburied in the grave within a week.”

Ten months later, on Friday, June 15, Kellogg’s finally took a shot at Pillsbury through the Pop-Tarts Twitter handle, simply telling the brand to leave the social network.

Fans applauded the (rather delayed) clapback. “Pop-Tarts may as well just start making every new flavor start with Savage,” said one Twitter user. “I expect that to start with their announcement today.”

The Pop-Tarts Twitter account has been on a roll, putting IHOP in its crosshairs the same day, as well, after the pancake restaurant chain rebranded itself as “IHOb” on Monday, June 11, to celebrate its new burger offerings.

“Thanks for your batience lol,” Pop-Tarts tweeted. “I’m not changing my name to Bob-Tarts, I’m very secure in who I am.”

And the brand also called out fans with questionable flavor ideas. When one Twitter user suggested a buffalo wing flavor, Pop-Tarts tweeted, “Never. How bout you delete this and apologize.” And when someone else proposed a hummus variety, Pop-Tarts simply replied, “I’m tired of your ideas.”

